ADOC Officer Arrested, Charged with Contraband Possession

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested a corrections officer at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville for possession of illegal narcotics.

Correctional Officer, Ivan Caldwell, 26, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substances, promoting prison contraband and violation of license to carry a pistol.

During a vehicle inspection, Caldwell was found in possession of two packages that contained 138 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin. He was transported and booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

“Proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity on facilities’ grounds, as well as inside our correctional facilities are implemented on a regular basis,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates.”

Caldwell who has been employed with ADOC since 2017 resigned from his position as a correctional officer after the arrest.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.