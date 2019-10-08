ADOC Searching for Escape Montgomery Prisoner

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Vernell Sanders, left from his assigned job location at approximately 12:11 pm on Tuesday, October 8. His assigned job location is Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.