David Woods still plans to serve Montgomery, Despite Losing the Mayor’s Runoff

by Samantha Williams

David Woods scored 33% of Montgomery’s votes in the race to become mayor, losing to Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed, who finished with 67% in tonight’s runoff.

Woods spent his night at Dreamland BBQ in Downtown Montgomery, surrounded by dozens of family, friends and supporters.

Woods is the owner of WCOV, the local Fox television station in the River Region. He also ran and lost his bid for the District 2 Congressional seat back in 2008.

Woods said despite the loss, the people of Montgomery will continue to be a top priority: “Montgomery is a special place, populated by special people, and that hasn’t changed,” Woods told Alabama News Network. “We just want to go forward and support Steven Reed for mayor, and I just want to encourage everyone to continue to work together to bring Montgomery into a unified city. A unified Montgomery is a lot stronger than a divided Montgomery.

Woods said he’s met hundreds of great people along the journey to become Montgomery’s next mayor. He said at this time, he doesn’t plan to pursue any other political offices.