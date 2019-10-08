Inmate Found Dead in Bessemer Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division agents are investigating an inmate’s death. The death occurred on October 7th at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Inmate, Elvin Burnseed, 53, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:58 p.m. Burnseed was serving a life sentence out of Houston County for 1st degree Robbery.

An officer discovered Burnseed lying unconscious on the top bunk of his cell. Burnseed was immediately taken to the infirmary where life-saving measures were administered. The attempt to save his life were unsuccessful.

This is an ongoing investigation.