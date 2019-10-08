Montgomery Police Charge Man with Attempted Murder in Sam’s Club Incident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder in an incident outside the Sam’s Club on Eastern Boulevard that left a police officer injured.

Police say they’ve charged 53-year-old Willie Thomas Luckie, Jr., of Montgomery with one count each of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Luckie was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police say at about 4:45 p.m. on October 2, they responded to the scene on a theft call.

Police say when they arrived, contact was made with Luckie in the parking lot and a struggle ensued. They say as he ran away, he fired a gun before getting into a car and driving off.

The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

The car was found a short time later and a person was taken into custody. But police say they determined that person was simply a passenger in the car and had no knowledge of the theft and didn’t fire the gun. They say Luckie was the driver.

The officer involved was treated and released from a hospital.