Relatively Calm Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with a high in the mid to upper 80s and we will mention a few isolated showers over the eastern and southern portions of the state, but most of Alabama will be dry. For Wednesday and Thursday, the weather should be fairly quiet with dry conditions. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs generally in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Morning lows will be nice and in the 60-65 degree range.

FRIDAY FRONT: Clouds will increase late Friday ahead of the next cold front, which could bring some rain to the state Friday night. For now it looks like rain will be fairly light, less than half an inch. The day itself should be mainly sunny and very warm with highs close to 90° again.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning could feature a few lingering showers, but a surge of cooler, continental air will drop into Alabama over the weekend. Look for sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights Saturday and Sunday…highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic continues to be quiet for the most part, but the season continues until November 30th. A few of areas of interest:

A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores is producing winds to near gale force. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for the low to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or two, and this system could become a tropical or subtropical storm on Tuesday or Wednesday while it moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday evening. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

Showers and thunderstorms over the western Atlantic between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda are associated with a broad, non-tropical area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move northward or northeastward and could acquire some subtropical characteristics off the east coast of the United States in a couple of days. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

A trough of low pressure extending from the Yucatan Channel northeastward across the southern Florida peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible on Tuesday when it moves off the southeast U.S. coast. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a low off the east coast of the United States by Wednesday, and no further development is anticipated after that time. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of the the Florida peninsula during the next day or so. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Next names on the list are Melissa, Nestor, and Olga.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan