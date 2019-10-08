Steven Reed Becomes Montgomery’s First Black Mayor

by Alabama News Network Staff

The numbers are in and Steven Reed has won the election for mayor of Montgomery. Reed becomes Montgomery’s first black mayor in the city’s history. Reed defeated David Woods with 67% of votes.

Alabama News Network spoke with a few people in downtown Montgomery Tuesday night, after the election was officially called.

“Looking at the demographics for the city that it’s majority minority and just all these years and only having a white mayor. I think its definitely time that the city’s leadership reflects the city’s population, the communities here,” said Seth Levi.

“I’m truly excited about brother Reed. I’ve been knowing him for a very, very long time. He’s my fraternity brother and I’m just excited about the history that will be made in Montgomery,” said Darryl Sinkfield.

Reed has served as the Probate Judge for Montgomery County since 2012.