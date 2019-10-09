90+ Degree Heat Returns

by Shane Butler

Our rather quiet weather pattern continues and there little change until the upcoming weekend. This means we remain mostly dry with temps warming into the upper 80s to around 90 for highs. Overnight conditions aren’t back with temps dropping into the lower to mid 60s. A frontal boundary slides into the region late Friday into Saturday. This system will bring in the next opportunity for showers to the area. It’s out of here by Sunday and we’re in between systems through Monday. Another surge of moisture makes a run at us Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We expect some more passing showers so a little drought relief for some. Looks like we get back to full sunshine and cooler weather Thursday into the later half of next week.