ASU Marching Band to Perform at Halftime of NFL Game

The director of Alabama State University’s Mighty Marching Hornets has confirmed that ASU’s nationally acclaimed 210–member band is going “Pro” on Oct. 20. The band has been selected to perform at halftime during the National Football League’s (NFL) Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams football game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“The invitation for our marching band to perform at halftime for the NFL’s Falcons vs. Rams football game is an important tribute to Alabama State University’s excellent band program and to its superb student musicians who are widely known nationally for their legacy of high-energy, high-quality performances,” said Dr. James Oliver, band director.

Oliver, who has led the band to win countless awards and appear in numerous national television shows, movies and at iconic national events, said that having the band perform during an NFL game is yet another giant step forward for the University band and its students.

“Many of our band members have never seen an NFL football game in person. So imagine the positive buzz occurring now as they realize they will not only see the Falcons and the Rams play, but be the central halftime entertainment at the game itself,” Oliver said.

Oliver says that he was first contacted by a representative from the NFL’s entertainment committee, which coordinates halftime performances at its various member-stadiums; none of the teams have their own marching bands.

“Out of nowhere, I get a telephone call from one of the NFL’s entertainment talent scouts who said its committee members were very impressed with our band, including the talent of our student musicians, the choreography and moves we execute on the field, and the large number of important national venues that we have performed,” Oliver said.