Congresswoman Terri Sewell Hosts Town Hall Meeting in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in Wilcox County Wednesday — where she hosted a town hall meeting with constituents — in Camden.

Sewell talked with constituents about what’s happening in congress — and let them know what legislation and policies she’s fighting for in Washington.

She talked about national issues like healthcare — Syria — and the Trump impeachment inquiry.

“There’s nothing more important to our district than the integrity of our elections. People in our district marched, died, fought for the right to vote,” said Sewell.

“And for our Commander in Chief to take that so lightly that he would solicit interference from a foreign government to interfere in our elections, that allegation must be investigated. No person’s above the law and I think that it’s worth inquiring.”

Sewell also talked about some of the local issues — people in Wilcox County are concerned about — like education — and infrastructure.

“Representing Alabama’s rural Black Belt, I want to make sure that critical infrastructure like broadband is included in any package that deals with infrastructure, as well as basic infrastructure — water and sewer.”

The meeting was part of Sewell’s continuing ‘Congress in Your Community’ town hall series.

The congresswoman hosts a town hall meeting in each of the fourteen counties she represents — each year.