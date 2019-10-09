Exclusive: Steve Flowers Analysis of Steven Reed’s Victory

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers shared his insight into Steven Reed’s overwhelming victory in the runoff for Montgomery Mayor. Reed becomes the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history.

Flowers says Reed’s two-to-one margin over David Woods showed that Reed was an outstanding candidate. Flowers says Reed was the most qualified candidate in the original 12-person field that was narrowed to Reed and Woods after the voting on August 27.

Flowers says Reed’s support crossed racial lines as he picked up many white voters to score such a large win. Flowers says Reed also represents a transition to a new, younger generation of leadership.

Flowers says Reed entered the race as a well-known candidate, not just for his time as Montgomery County Probate Judge, but for growing up here. Flowers says people know Reed, saw him at school and at church and decided long ago they liked him.

Reed and city council will be sworn into office on November 12.