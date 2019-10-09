Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford Speaks Out about Steven Reed’s Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford can appreciate Steven Reed’s election as the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history.

That’s because Ford was elected Tuskegee’s first black mayor in 1972. He went on to serve eight non-consecutive terms leading his city.

Ford said it was only a matter of time before Montgomery voters elected a black mayor. He believes Reed will have great success at city hall.

“He appeals to voters of all persuasions, and I believe Steven Reed will be successful,” Ford told Alabama News Network.

Looking at other Alabama cities, Birmingham elected its first black mayor in 1979, Selma in 2000 and Mobile in 2005.