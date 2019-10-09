MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Moms & vaccines + Posture + Air pollution linked to hair loss

by Samantha Williams

A new CDC report found more than half of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting vaccinated for the flu and whooping cough. Federal health experts said the vaccines are necessary to protect newborns, too young to be vaccinated, and mothers as well.

Plus, a survey by Orlando Health found less than half of Americans are concerned about the effects of poor posture. The average American adult spends more than three and a half hours looking down at mobile devices…or sitting at a desk. Slouching can lead to back pain as well as heartburn and digestive issues.

Finally, a new study out of South Korea exposed another side effect of air pollution. For the first time, researchers have linked common air pollutants to hair loss. The study found pollution affects proteins responsible for hair growth and hair retention.