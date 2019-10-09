People at the Historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church React to Reed’s Win

by Danielle Wallace

Steven Reed’s historic win in Tuesday’s run-off election, has many people excited about the future of a city known as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I never thought I would live to see the day that Montgomery would elect a black mayor,” said Lula Thompson.

Many people in Montgomery are calling the day after Tuesday’s run-off election, a new era.

“It’s a great day for the democratic process, it’s a great day for reaching out and doing all that we can and being apart of the process and electing what is god’s will for our lives here in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Pastor Cromwell Handy.

Cromwell Handy, who is the pastor of the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church says it’s time to move forward with unity, something that Montgomery Mayor Elect Steven Reed has spoken about throughout his campaign.

“This is the United States of America and it starts in our municipalities, our states, and this nation,” said Handy.

Members of the historic church, where Dr. King once stood say, the city’s shift in leadership is overdue.

“Being born and raised in Montgomery, he knows a lot about the problems, he don’t have to learn, he don’t have to go out and find out about east Montgomery or west Montgomery, he already knows those problems,” said John Feagin.

Reed’s win is not only making national headlines, but it’s sending a message throughout the country.

We should play a positive role in that focus that we have – that was placed upon us back in the 50’s and 60’s and we have moved forward silently in a sense to the rest of the country and I have seen it myself that it’s not like what it used to be,” said Nina Kynard.

“They’re viewing Montgomery as a true leader and the togetherness that is needed throughout the USA. Now they can say, look what Montgomery did. We can do that anywhere,” said Thompson.

Before winning last night’s election, Reed served as Montgomery County Probate Judge since 2012.