It’s Alabama News Network Day at the Alabama National Fair!

Get in for $1 with a non-perishable food. Rides are $1, or $30 for wristband.

Fair open now, rides open at 3.

Montgomery Public Schools are out Friday so tonight is a great time to let the kids have a great time!

Organizers say they are ready for a long night tonight.

Rides close at the Carnival Management’s Discretion.