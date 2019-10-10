Alabama News Network Day at the Alabama National Fair Jerome Jones, Posted: Oct 10, 2019 1:52 PM CDT Updated: Oct 10, 2019 2:00 PM CDT by Jerome Jones It’s Alabama News Network Day at the Alabama National Fair! Get in for $1 with a non-perishable food. Rides are $1, or $30 for wristband. Fair open now, rides open at 3. Montgomery Public Schools are out Friday so tonight is a great time to let the kids have a great time! Organizers say they are ready for a long night tonight. Rides close at the Carnival Management’s Discretion. Categories: Montgomery FacebookTwitterPinterestemail