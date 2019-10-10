Gov. Ivey Announces Various Road and Bridge Projects Across Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that more than $30 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.
The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “I am proud to see projects resulting from the Rebuild Alabama Act already getting off the ground. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
There were 28 projects selected for funding for a total of $30.13 million from ALDOT. Half of the successful applications from cities and counties put forward local funds, for a total of approximately $9.5 million. However, matching funds was not a requirement to be eligible.
The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract during the 2020 fiscal year, after bids are taken. Projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/atrip2/.
A list of this year’s grantees can be found below.
|Applicant
|County
|Project Description
|ATRIP-II Award
|Local Funds
|Total
|City of Gadsden
|Etowah
|Intersection improvements at AL-1/US-278/US-431 and AL-291 (Hood Ave) including reconfiguring lane uses to decrease congestion
|$917,000.00
|$0
|$917,000.00
|City of Woodville
|Jackson
|Acceleration lane at the end of AL-35 onto US-72
|$1,218,929.05
|$0
|$1,218,929.05
|Limestone County
|Limestone
|Add left turn lanes on US-72 and add/extend right turn lanes on Mooresville Road at the US-72/Mooresville Road intersection
|$1,410,228.88
|$0
|$1,410,228.88
|City of Madison
|Madison
|Widen, resurface and restripe Wall Triana Highway, widen and resurface Graphics Drive, widen and realign I-565 EB off ramp at Wall Triana Highway
|$1,863,733.41
|$210,000.00
|$2,073,733.41
|City of Albertville
|Marshall
|Add 250 ft right turn lane on US-431 and 200 ft right turn lane on Edmondson Street at the intersection of US-431 and Edmondson Street
|$766,172.33
|$150,800.00
|$916,972.33
|City of Decatur
|Morgan
|Reconfigure traffic signals to aid with left turning movement where AL-67 (Beltline Road) intersects with Veterans Drive, Modaus Road, Sandlin Road and Central Ave
|$1,790,990.40
|$198,998.93
|$1,989,989.33
|City of Hoover
|Jefferson
|Extend existing right turn lane, add turn lanes and acceleration lanes, relocate Mercedes entrance, and widen Riverchase Lorna Shopping Center Driveway at the US-31/AL-150 intersection
|$516,974.00
|$243,935.00
|$760,909.00
|City of Odenville
|St. Clair
|Widen US-411 from 2 lanes to 3 lanes adding a center left turn lane for 1,300 ft from Council Drive to Burgess Drive
|$660,379.00
|$134,556.89
|$794,935.89
|City of Springville
|St. Clair
|Improvements at the intersection of US-11, AL-174 and CR-9 including a traffic signal and turn lanes on all four approaches
|$2,000,000.00
|$1,732,700.00
|$3,732,700.00
|Shelby County
|Shelby
|Bridge replacement and approaches on AL-25 over Waxahatchee Creek (BIN 519)
|$1,580,650.20
|$175,627.80
|$1,756,278.00
|Alexander City
|Tallapoosa
|Culvert replacement and additional lane on Airport Drive 400 ft from US-280 over Sugar Creek
|$1,092,165.00
|$0
|$1,092,165.00
|City of Fayette
|Fayette
|Widen Northeast and Northwest parts of AL-17/AL-18 intersection to aid with truck turning movements
|$934,030.00
|$0
|$934,030.00
|Perry County
|Perry
|Realign CR-12 at the intersection with AL-5, and turning radius improvements on CR-12 at the intersection with AL-183, add centerline scoring to CR-12 (9 miles)
|$509,150.00
|$0
|$509,150.00
|Autauga County
|Autauga
|Turn lanes on US-82 at CR-47 (Golson Rd)
|$523,946.38
|$0
|$523,946.38
|City of McKenzie
|Butler
|Add left turn lane to AL-55 at the intersection of South Garland Rd/US-31, and add left turn lane to AL-55/US-31 at the intersection of North Garland Rd
|$553,750.59
|$0
|$533,750.59
|Coffee County
|Coffee
|Intersection improvements including realigning CR-239 and CR-114 to intersect with AL-167 at right angles
|$1,614,226.50
|$179,358.50
|$1,793,585.00
|Dallas County
|Dallas
|Realign and widen AL-41, add turn lane on US-80W, and add acceleration lane on US-80E, at the intersection of AL-41 and US-80
|$1,816,895.00
|$0
|$1,816,895.00
|Elmore County
|Elmore
|Add turn lanes where Coosada Pkwy and Ingram Rd intersect with AL-14; add or reconfigure lanes at AL-143/Cobbs Ford Rd intersection; study intersection of AL-14/Oak Tree Rd
|$1,440,000.00
|$160,000.00
|$1,600,000.00
|Geneva County
|Geneva
|Add left turn lanes on AL-52 and improve turning radius onto CR-69 at the AL-52/CR-69 intersection
|$670,304.00
|$0
|$670,304.00
|Houston County
|Dothan
|Add additional lane on US-84 (West Main St) from Flowers Chapel Rd to John D. Odom Rd
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,461,995.00
|$4,461,995.00
|Macon County
|Macon
|Add left turn lane on AL-8 (US-80) and a right turn lane on CR-51 at the intersection of AL-8 and CR-51
|$436,812.00
|$0
|$436,812.00
|City of Pike Rd
|Montgomery
|Intersection improvements to US-231 at the intersections of Merriweather Rd and Trotman Rd including turn lanes, raised medians and vertical curve corrections
|$588,206.45
|$0
|$588,206.45
|Russell County
|Russell
|980 ft acceleration lane onto US-431 at CR-4
|$154,787.56
|$0
|$154,787.56
|City of Fairhope
|Baldwin
|Add turn lanes to CR-44 and upgrade traffic signal at the CR-44/US-98 intersection
|$795,827.84
|$198,956.96
|$994,784.80
|City of Brewton
|Escambia
|Close intersection of US-31 and Sowell Rd, convert intersection of US-31 and McClellan St to a 3-way intersection by closing west side of McClellan St
|$733,796.28
|$173,681.48
|$907,477.76
|City of Saraland
|Mobile
|Phase 1 to widen AL-158 from 2 lanes to 4 lanes from mile post 7.75 to Spartan Dr
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,741,885.95
|$4,741,885.95
|Mobile County
|Mobile
|Roundabout at AL-188 and Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway
|$1,350,000.00
|$750,000.00
|$2,100,000.00
|City of McIntosh
|Washington
|Increase turning radius and widen Commerce St and US-43 to improve intersection angles
|$200,000.00
|$0
|$200,000.00
|Overall Totals
|$30,138,954.87
|$9,512,496.51
|$39,631,451.38