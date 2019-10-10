Mobile Bus Driver Killed in Crash, No Students Onboard

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Mobile school bus driver is dead following the crash of a bus that had just dropped off students at school.

Mobile County school officials tell say the wreck happened Thursday morning near Interstate 65 at U.S. 45. Photos show a crumpled yellow bus lying on its roof on the side of a road.

The Alabama Education Association says on Twitter that the driver was killed, but authorities haven’t released the person’s name.

A Mobile, Alabama, school bus driver was killed in an accident today. No students were on the bus. #ALSDE #ALBOE held a moment of silence. No further details are currently available. — Alabama Education Association (@myAEA) October 10, 2019

School spokeswoman Rena Phillips says the driver had just taken students to school when the accident happened.

Authorities haven’t said what might have caused the crash.

