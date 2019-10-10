Montgomery JC Penny Looking to Hire 60 Seasonal Employees for Holiday Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

JCPenney is preparing for crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season by hiring 60 seasonal associates throughout the Montgomery area for a variety of store positions. Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

To fill the seasonal positions, each JCPenney location is hosting an annual National Hiring Day event Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 2-8 p.m. During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot. All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of our applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.