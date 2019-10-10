Periods of rain ahead

by Shane Butler

Gradual weather changes are on the way to our area. We continue to enjoy sunshine along with warm temps on Friday but clouds and shower move into the area Friday night. This rain activity will be ahead of a frontal boundary moving through the deep south. We don’t expect anything too heavy with this system as it works through here Saturday. The front will stall somewhere over our area and eventually lift back northward. Moisture increases over us and we stand a decent chance of seeing a few days of on and off rain across the area. Temps will hover in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs while lows will be in the 60s. We start to see conditions clear out late Wednesday and we’re back to full sunshine for the latter half of next week.