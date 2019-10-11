Annual KTW Tale Tellin’ Festival Wraps Up in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 41st Annual Kathryn Tucker Windham Tale Tellin’ Festival wrapped up Thursday night in downtown Selma.

Sean Dietrich — better known as — Sean-of-the-South — was this year’s featured storyteller. He combines storytelling — with musical talent.

Dietrich swapped tales at area schools this week. And performed in concert at the ArtsRevive Carneal Building last night — for the festival’s grand finale.

The Tale Tellin’ Festival is sponsored by ArtsRevive.

Becky Youngblood is the organization’s executive director.

“Sean of the South, Sean Dietrich, grew up in the south and he tells stories, basically about himself, mostly true stories, all comical. And about southern church, and traditions, and people, and he’s so hilarious,” she said.

For more details about the Tale Tellin’ Festival — go to artsrevive.com.