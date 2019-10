Bodies of Two High School Students Pulled From Demopolis River

by Alabama News Network Staff

The search is over for two teens who went missing after sliding into the Demopolis River Friday afternoon.

According to a battalion chief with the Demopolis Fire Department, three students from Demopolis High School slid off the bluff and fell into the water.

One of the three was able to make it out of water.

The identities of the students have not been released.