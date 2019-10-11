Mostly Cloudy And Cool With Some Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm October afternoon in central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 80s with a few low 90s in the mix. It was sunny to mostly sunny from start to finish, but we may not see a whole lot of sunshine over the next several days. A cold front is now crossing into Mississippi, and that front brings a cooldown with a chance for rain to our area this weekend. Ongoing widespread showers and storms ahead of the front should largely fizzle away as they cross the Alabama state line. However, some showers could survive across west Alabama late this evening or overnight. The rest of the area stays dry with increasing clouds. By Saturday morning, expect a mostly cloudy sky with cool temperatures. Friday night lows fall into the low 60s.

The front looses some of its momentum on its way through Alabama on Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers at times. Temperatures may only warm into the 70s west of I-65, while areas to the south and east see highs in the low 80s. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. The front clears our area by Saturday night, but stalls just to our southeast. Because of that, expect the mostly cloudy sky to carry over into Sunday. High temperatures top out near 80°, and there’s a decent chance for some light rain during the day. Sunday night lows fall back into the low 60s.

The front may lift back into our area early next week, with waves of low pressure riding along it. It gives us a decent chance for rain on Monday and especially Tuesday. Expect highs still near 80° both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Lows fall into the mid 60s each night. By Tuesday night, another front sweeps through central and south Alabama. It should clear the area Wednesday morning, with perhaps some showers still around during the morning.

After all the rain clears out, we may be looking at multi-day rain totals of 1-3″ area-wide. That certainly helps out with the ongoing drought across the area. Wednesday remains mostly cloudy after the rain clears out, with another burst of cooler air settling in. Temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday night. Thursday’s high temperatures only warm into the 70s despite the return of sunshine. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s too, but afternoon highs return to the low 80s next Friday and Saturday. At least a small chance for rain could also return early next weekend.