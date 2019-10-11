Front on the Way; Better Rain Chances Coming

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: Today should be mainly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of a cold front, which should bring some rain to the state overnight and into Saturday.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible, especially for stadiums on the western side of the state. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at kickoff, falling towards the 60s by the fourth quarter.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: As the front moves through the state Saturday, clouds and showers are possible, but the showers will be few and far between. It will be a cooler day with highs generally in the upper 70s. For Sunday, the front stalls across southern portions of the state and should see more clouds than sun, with pockets of scattered showers developing through the day. Highs Sunday should be around 80°.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama travels to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 71 degrees.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: A few showers are likely around the Superspeedway late tonight and Saturday… rain amounts should be light and spotty. For Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and rain is possible during the big race. The high both days will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: We will continue to mention more clouds than sun with periods of rain Monday through Wednesday as another system and front pushing into the state. The rain should not be especially heavy, but several days of light to moderate rain at times, will certainly help drought conditions. Highs early next week will be in the lower 80s. Behind our next front, drier and much cooler air should arrive late next week with mainly sunny days and cooler temperatures.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic continues to be quiet for the most part, but the season continues until November 30th. A couple of areas of interest:

1. A non-tropical low pressure system located off the northeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States is producing widespread showers, a few thunderstorms, and storm-force winds. The low is expected to continue meandering off the coast during the next day or so, producing strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, and rough surf along portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States coasts through Saturday. Environmental conditions are not conducive for significant subtropical or tropical development of the low, especially after upper-level winds increase over the system during the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea during the weekend. This system is forecast to move westward toward Central America early next week, and some development is possible if the low remains over water while moving near the coasts of Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. A tropical wave, accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Although the far eastern Atlantic is not climatologically favorable for tropical cyclone formation this late in the hurricane season, some development of this system appears possible early next week while it moves generally northwestward near or over the Cabo Verde Islands. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan