LACEUP (10/11/19)
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 7 Results
CLASS 7A
Austin 45, Huntsville 16
Hoover 42, Spain Park 35
James Clemens 63, Grissom 0
Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7
CLASS 6A
Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0
Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0
Eufaula 48, Russell County 0
Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)
Hartselle 49, Decatur 7
Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7
Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0
Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7
Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13
Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0
Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20
Bibb County 42, Chilton County 6
Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28
Central, Clay County 65, St. Clair County 0
Charles Henderson 28, Carroll 18
Corner 19, Hayden 17
East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7
Etowah 35, Douglas 0
Faith Academy 35, Vigor 8
Guntersville 37, Brewer 7
Hamilton 17, Russellville 0
LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0
Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll Catholic 0
Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12
Sardis 31, Boaz 28
Scottsboro 56, Arab 42
Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6
Tuscaloosa Central at Demopolis, postponed to Saturday
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 14, LaFayette 7
Cherokee County 47, Ashville 22
Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22
Danville 42, DAR 33
Fairview 35, West Morgan 28
Good Hope 34, Haleyville 11
Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke County 0
Lincoln 34, Handley 30
Montgomery Catholic 49, B.T. Washington 0
Northside 40, Oak Grove 14
UMS-Wright 48, Monroe County 14
West Blocton 53, Dallas County 20
Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 21, Excel 14
Clements 26, East Lawrence 13
Flomaton 18, Mobile Christian 13
Lauderdale County 53, Phil Campbell 0
Montgomery Academy 33, Southside-Selma 30
Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7
Pike County 60, Slocomb 0
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Randolph County 17, Walter Wellborn 14
Saint James 42, Beulah 14
T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17
Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7
Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 32, Daleville 6
Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0
Goshen 57, Calhoun 0
G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7
J.U. Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6
North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7
Reeltown 58, Central Coosa 0
Sand Rock 35, Section 0
Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6
Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
CLASS 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 44, Louisiana School/Deaf 24
Brantley 41, Red Level 13
Coosa Christian 36, Gaylesville 20
Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6
Hackleburg 38, Phillips 22
Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7
Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0
Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12
Milly 68, J.F. Shields 30
Notasulga 67, Verbena 0
Pickens County 44, Meek 13
Spring Garden 47, Victory Christian 24
St. Luke’s Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52
Waterloo 48, Vina 0
Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26
Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28