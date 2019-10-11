Selma Teen Charged with Trafficking Illegal Drugs

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma high school student is arrested for drug trafficking.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says 16 year old Brandon Shelton was found with 92 ecstasy pills in his possession by a resource officer at Selma High School earlier this week.

Jackson says Shelton is now charged with Trafficking Illegal Drugs.

And he’s being charged as an adult.

Shelton is free on a $10,000 bond after posting bail Thursday.

Jackson says a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for October 29th.