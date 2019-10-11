Thursday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 10th
CLASS 7A
James Clemens 63, Grissom 0
Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7
CLASS 6A
Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0
Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)
Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0
Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7
Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20
CLASS 5A
Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28
Guntersville 37, Brewer 7
LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0
CLASS 4A
Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22
Danville 42, DAR 33
Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16
CLASS 1A
Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6
St. Luke’s Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52
Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26