Dothan Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

According to ALEA Corporal Justin Vann, Andrew Antonio Ousley, 52, was killed when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette struck a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette. The crash occurred on Houston County Road 4 near Oscar Helms Road at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Ousley, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.