Mostly Cloudy With A Few Showers Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy but cooler start to the weekend. Temperatures started off in the 60s this morning, and areas west of I-65 stayed in the 60s much of the day. Meanwhile, temperatures in southeast Alabama warmed into the 80s. The contrast was due to the slow progression of a cold front that entered west Alabama last night. It’s now located across extreme southeast Alabama. Clouds lingered behind the front today, and some scattered showers formed along and north of highway 80 this afternoon. The showers are gone this evening, and tonight looks mainly dry. The clouds hang around overnight, so expect a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the low 60s.

Sunday looks like another mostly cloudy day. Temperatures look fairly seasonable, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few hit or miss showers are possible throughout the day, but rain won’t be widespread or heavy. Sunday night looks dry and partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Models favor drier weather on Monday, but scattered showers still appear possible. High temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase again Monday night, with rain coverage increasing also. Monday night lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday features our best chance for rain this week, as the then-stalled cold front lifts back north. The front acts as the focus for widespread showers and storms across central and south Alabama. Rain continues into Tuesday night, as another front approaches the area from the north. That front sweeps through the area on Wednesday, ending the rain from north to south. The front also brings the coolest air of the Fall season so far into the state. Wednesday highs only reach the 70s, while Wednesday night lows fall into the 50s.

Sunshine could return on Thursday, and rain is not expected thanks to the cooler and drier air on the backside of the cold front. Thursday afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night looks cool with lows in the 50s again. Expect a warming trend late next week into next weekend, ahead of our next storm system. That system could bring another round of rain by the second half of next weekend. Expect highs back in the 80s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows only falling into the 60s.