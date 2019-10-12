Pastor, Trump Ally Robert Jeffress to Give Talladega Prayer

by Alabama News Network Staff

FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, Pastor Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Dallas Church Choir speaks as he introduces President Donald Trump during the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The Megachurch pastor has been selected by Talladega Superspeedway to give Sunday's pre-race invocation and wave the green flag. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – Megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has been selected by Talladega Superspeedway to give Sunday’s pre-race invocation and wave the green flag.

Jeffress has warned of a “civil war-like fracture” if President Donald Trump is impeached.

NASCAR has a tricky relationship with Trump after former chairman Brian France recruited several drivers to attend a 2016 rally, where France endorsed Trump’s candidacy. Trump seized it as an endorsement from all of NASCAR. France later tried to stress this was strictly his opinion.

The invocation is a staple before every NASCAR national series event, although some do avoid overt religion and politics.

