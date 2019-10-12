Wildfires Still a Threat Despite Rain in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Scattered rain across Alabama hasn’t been enough to ease the wildfire threat.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says all 67 counties remain under a fire alert that was first issued last month.

The agency’s website says four active wildfires involving 50 acres were burning Friday, and 16 more fires were contained or controlled.

State fire crews have responded to more than 173 wildfires that burned more than 1,800 acres of land this month. That includes a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and a 122-acre fire in Shelby County.

Dry conditions spread rapidly across the state last month because of a lack of rainfall and record high temperatures. The state says it recorded 472 blazes that burned more than 6,000 acres in September.

Additional rain is forecast in coming days.

