9-Year-Old Girl Uses Karate To Overcome Bullying

by Justin Walker

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. And it raises awareness of the hardships that so many kids experience everyday at school.

Nine-year-old Dianna Sipper of Butler County took up karate to help cope with the bullying she faced in school.

“There was a class that I could do karate in and mom signed me up for it. And I just kept on doing it,” Sipper said.

Dianna’s love for karate began during a time of sadness in her young life.

She, like so many other students, was bullied in school.

“She’s came home from school, and like I told you, tried to wash the freckles off her face to the point where her face was almost bleeding and crying because she’s short,” Dianna’s mom Vickie Sipper said.

Vickie, desperate for help, pulled Dianna out of school and enrolled her in the Alabama Virtual Academy. ALVL is an online program that gives Dianna the freedom to learn, while attending karate competitions around the world.

“It’s fun to do and you can meet new people when you go places,” Dianna said.

“She just excelled. I mean, she works at it constantly. We watch videos all the time,” Vickie said.

Now a world-class competitor, Dianna is showing confidence that her parents never saw before karate entered her life.

“To watch her just be so sure of herself instead of hiding behind me,” Vickie said.

The Sippers want to spread a message that bullying isn’t cool.

“You don’t have to be mean, and hurtful and ugly because you don’t know what that person is going through. You have no idea, so just be nice,” Sipper said.

Dianna received her black belt when she was just 8-years-old, and she is number 2 in the world in her age group. The family will be traveling to England later this month where she will compete at the World Martial Arts Games for Team USA.