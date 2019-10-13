Clouds Hang Around Much Of Monday; Widespread Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was mostly cloudy and wet at times on Sunday. We saw a wide variety of temperatures across central and south Alabama, with 60s much of the day west of I-65, with some low to mid 80s observed south and east of the I-65 and I-85 junction. Scattered shower activity continues this evening, moving east along and north of the highway 80 corridor. The coverage of rain gradually diminishes this evening, but spotty showers remain possible overnight into early Monday morning. Temperatures gradually fall into the upper 50s to low 60s

Models still favor a similar setup to the weekend for Monday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky (especially during the morning) with isolated to scattered showers at times throughout the day. Some breaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon, which could warm temperatures into the low to mid 80s. If the clouds remain fairly thick across most of the area, highs may only reach the 70s. Of course, the potential for rain could also hamper temperatures, so there are a lot of factors in play there.

Clouds increase again Monday night, with rain coverage increasing from west to east. Monday night lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s. The rain progressively becomes more widespread into Tuesday. Expect a widespread soaking of rain on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The rain holds temperatures in the 70s Tuesday, and keeps Tuesday night’s temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain continues Wednesday morning, but a cold front arrives from the north by the afternoon or evening. That front ends rain north to south, gradually clears the sky and provides another shot of cool Fall air.

Wednesday night lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with drier air in place. Expect highs in the mid 70s with Thursday night lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s again. Expect a warming trend late next week into next weekend ahead of our next storm system. That system likely brings another round of rain by the second half of next weekend and early the following week. Expect highs back in the 80s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows only falling into the 60s.