Construction Starts on New Skate Park for Opelika, Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Construction has begun on a new skate park that will cater to residents of Opelika and Auburn.

Opelika and Auburn are partnering on the project, and it will be used by residents of both cities.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Auburn is in charge of the construction of the project, but is splitting the cost with Opelika.

Daily upkeep will be Auburn’s responsibility, but renovation and repair costs will be split between the two cities.

The park is being built at the site of some former tennis courts at Indian Pines Golf Course.

Early 2020 is a goal for its completion.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)