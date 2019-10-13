UPDATE: Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Kidnapped From Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old from Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Kamille is described as a black female, 3 years of age, 3 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12.

Police believe the man in these photos is a person of interest in the kidnapping the child.

Authorities say Kamille may have been abducted by a black man and white woman traveling in a 2001-2006 Toyota Sequoia, blue/green in color.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at (205) 297-8413.