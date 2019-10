Grits Cook Off

by Chris Searcy

“The Seventh Annual Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival is returning to Prattville Saturday, October 19 from 9 am – 12 pm to benefit the Prattville YMCA Coach a Child Scholarship Fund. The day will include live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts vendors and a whole lot of grits. For the fifth year, the day will begin with the Nitty Gritty 5K Race.”

– Prattville YMCA