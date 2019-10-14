Montgomery Airport Opens TSA PreCheck Screening October 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting on October 15, Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) will offer the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck amenity for passenger screening. The TSA PreCheck program expedites security screening for passengers who apply and successfully complete a background check.

On Tuesday, MGM and TSA will roll out new screening lanes at the security checkpoint. Screening will be expedited for crew members and passengers whose boarding passes indicate their pre-approved TSA PreCheck status.

“We’re excited to bring TSA PreCheck to MGM,” said Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director. “Our business and leisure travelers alike, have asked for this service. We’re listening and working hard to deliver a world-class customer experience to our passengers. This is an important step in continuing to move MGM forward.”

Tammy Knight Fleming, Board Chair, added, “Business travel is so important to the growth of our airport, and the availability of an expedited screening experience is important to travelers who frequently fly MGM. Having the TSA PreCheck program at MGM strengthens our commitment to provide safe, seamless and convenient travel.”

TSA PreCheck members will not have to remove:

Shoes and belts;

Laptops;

Light jackets; or

Compliant liquids and gels from carry-on bags.

In coming months, MGM will offer on-site enrollment for the TSA PreCheck program as an added convenience. For complete information on TSA PreCheck and program enrollment, travelers should visit TSA’s website at www.tsa.gov/precheck.