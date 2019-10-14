Montgomery County Arrests: October 7-13

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/42 Latasha Bell Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Assault First Degree

2/42 Sheppard Bozeman Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Attempted Theft of Property

3/42 Roosevelt Caldwell Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Robbery

4/42 Larry Cargill Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Negotiating Worthless Instrument (3 counts), Parole Violation

5/42 Latonya Cole Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): DUI



6/42 Kenny Darity Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): On Loan from Doc

7/42 Willie James Davis Jr. Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property

8/42 Tammy Davison Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan From Doc, Theft of Property

9/42 Charles Dewhart Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

10/42 Carmen Finley Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court



11/42 Nadrico Fuller Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol

12/42 Michael Alan Howell Jr. Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

13/42 Steaven Hunter Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (3 counts), Probation Violation

14/42 Jonathan James Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, DUI, Reckless Endangerment

15/42 Dominique Jones Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Robbery



16/42 Lyndarius Ligon Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd Assault, Probation Revocation

17/42 Darnell Little Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/42 Willie Thomas Luckie Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Attempted to Commit Murder, Robbery

19/42 Marquice Moore Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Break/Enter Vehicle, Domestic Violence 3rd, Rec Stolen Prop

20/42 Solomon Murray Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from Doc



21/42 James Edward Overstreet Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Reckless Murder

22/42 Devontae Owens Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

23/42 John-Parhams Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

24/42 Markia Pettus Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

25/42 Dannie Lee Pettway Jr. Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Probation Revocation (3 counts), Speed less 25 MPH



26/42 Quintella-Rush Arrest Date: Charge(s):

27/42 Christopher Samuel Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

28/42 Kenneth Seawright Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Switched Tag

29/42 Shamekia Strickland Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation, Arrested for Other Agency

30/42 Travis Strong Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Violation of License to Carry Pistol



31/42 Ladarius Tallie Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

32/42 Darien Thaggard Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): DUI

33/42 Maurice Thompson Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Arson First Degree, Destruction of Property by Inmate (2 counts)

34/42 Tonya Thompson Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

35/42 Alcus Tolliver Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court



36/42 Maricus Walker Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana

37/42 Corey Wells1 Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 3rd (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct (2 counts)

38/42 Mario Williams Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Child Support

39/42 Devin Windham Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Attempted Rape

40/42 Eldren Wright Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 3rd



41/42 Gonzalo Barrera Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Attempted Rape, Incest with Minor, Rape

42/42 Mario Addison Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property (2 counts)





















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 7-13, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.