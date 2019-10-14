Montgomery County Arrests: October 7-13 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:19 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/42Latasha Bell Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Assault First Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Sheppard Bozeman Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Attempted Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Roosevelt Caldwell Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Larry Cargill Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Negotiating Worthless Instrument (3 counts), Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Latonya Cole Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Kenny Darity Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): On Loan from Doc Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Willie James Davis Jr. Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Tammy Davison Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan From Doc, Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Charles Dewhart Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Carmen Finley Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Nadrico Fuller Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Michael Alan Howell Jr. Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Steaven Hunter Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (3 counts), Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Jonathan James Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, DUI, Reckless Endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Dominique Jones Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Lyndarius Ligon Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd Assault, Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Darnell Little Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Willie Thomas Luckie Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Attempted to Commit Murder, Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Marquice Moore Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Break/Enter Vehicle, Domestic Violence 3rd, Rec Stolen Prop Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Solomon Murray Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): On Loan from Doc Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42James Edward Overstreet Jr. Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Reckless Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Devontae Owens Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42John-Parhams Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Markia Pettus Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Dannie Lee Pettway Jr. Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Probation Revocation (3 counts), Speed less 25 MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Quintella-Rush Arrest Date: Charge(s): Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Christopher Samuel Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Kenneth Seawright Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Switched Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Shamekia Strickland Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation, Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Travis Strong Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Ladarius Tallie Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Darien Thaggard Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Maurice Thompson Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Arson First Degree, Destruction of Property by Inmate (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Tonya Thompson Arrest Date: 10/7/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Alcus Tolliver Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Maricus Walker Arrest Date: 10/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Corey Wells1 Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 3rd (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Mario Williams Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Devin Windham Arrest Date: 10/11/19 Charge(s): Attempted Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Eldren Wright Arrest Date: 10/8/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Gonzalo Barrera Arrest Date: 10/10/19 Charge(s): Attempted Rape, Incest with Minor, Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Mario Addison Arrest Date: 10/9/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 7-13, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestemail