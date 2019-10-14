Mostly Cloudy Monday; Widespread Rain Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly cloudy and seasonably cool start to the week. There were a few showers around this morning, but rain won’t be widespread today. However, expect the mostly cloudy sky to hang around for the rest of the day. A few breaks of sunshine are possible here and there. That could warm temperatures into the low 80s in several locations today. Clouds increase overnight tonight, with rain gradually increasing in coverage after midnight. The clouds keep temperatures on the warmer side, with lows just in the mid to upper 60s. This evening looks mild, with temperatures in the mid 70s at 7PM, then gradually cooling into the low 70s through 11PM.

Tuesday could be a super-soaker across central and south Alabama. Rain could be widespread and moderate to heavy for much of the day. Models still show area rain totals of 1-3″, much needed with current moderate to extreme drought conditions across south Alabama. The heaviest rain begins to taper off late Tuesday night, but expect some lingering showers into Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon’s highs are held in the 70s due to clouds and rain, while Tuesday night’s lows only fall into the 60s for the same reason. Another cold front pushes through central and south Alabama Wednesday, ending the rain and clearing the sky from north to south. Temperatures only reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon, and Wednesday night could be the coldest of the Fall season so far. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 70s. Thursday night looks similarly cold to Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday night won’t be quite as cold, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The overall weather pattern remains fluid with another chance for rain next weekend. That’s when our next storm system arrives, potentially producing a widespread round of rain early next week. Expect highs back in the low 80s this weekend, with lows only in the 60s.