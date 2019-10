Photos Released of Regions Bank Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Coliseum Boulevard Regions Bank robbery suspect

2/3 Coliseum Boulevard Regions Bank robbery suspect

3/3 Coliseum Boulevard Regions Bank robbery suspect





Montgomery police say he Regions Bank located in the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard was robbed on Thursday, October 10.

An adult male suspect entered the business, gave the teller a note, received an unspecified amount of money, then fled on foot.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

