The Search Continues for Missing 3-Year-Old Girl from Birmingham

by Jerome Jones

Tonight, Birmingham Police have two people of interest in custody and being questioned in the disappearance of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

Kamille McKinney was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham at around 8:30 Saturday night. Since then, police have been canvassing the Tom Brown Village Housing Projects where she was last seen, searching for any information that can lead to the childs whereabouts.

The Toyota Sequoia believed to be connected to the abduction was found Sunday night, after a tip from citizens. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith has confirmed that two people believed to be connected to the child’s disappearance are cooperating with police. At this time no new information has been obtained about the whereabouts of the three year old.

We’re told Kamille McKinney is three feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She responds to the nickname “Cupcake.”

Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a leopard print Minnie Mouse face on it and leopard shorts. She was not wearing any shoes.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the FBI, and U.S. Marshalls are all assisting in the the search for Kamille McKinney.

Officials urge anyone with information to call Birmingham Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777