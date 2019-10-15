16-Year-Old Charged in Double Murder Near ASU

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a second suspect in the August 15 shooting deaths of Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, of Montgomery and wounding two other adult males.

MPD charged Charles Jackson, 16, of Montgomery with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Jackson was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held on $333,000 bond. MPD previously charged Anthony Thomas, 27, on September 24.

Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, August 15, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of University Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located an adult male, Martin, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male victim, Hall, also was located at the scene before being transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead.

Three additional adult male victims were transported by personal vehicles to a local hospital, where two were found to have sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and one, Thomas, was found to have sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the shooting occurred during the course of a drug transaction. Officers later identified Jackson and Thomas as the suspects.

This investigation is continuing, and there is no further information available for release at this time.