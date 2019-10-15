2 People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash

by Jalea Brooks

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning, after a car crash sparked a car fire in Montgomery.

Many drivers slowed down on Northern Boulevard near Ramp 231 to see the car engulfed in flames around 7:45 am.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue said the car caught fire after a wreck, and the man and the woman that were hurt were injured in the wreck and not the resulting fire.

Police and fire officials are still investigating the details and the cause of the fiery crash.