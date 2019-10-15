Candlelight Wave of Light Memorial

by Jamie Johnston

Dozens gathered at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Tuesday evening to honor lost loved ones. This was a part of International Wave of Light; a day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death. The Wave of Light is based on progressive candle lightings all around the world at 7 pm on October 15th. These candles are lit in memory of the babies who have died too soon. Participants in countries around the world light a candle at 7 pm local time, keeping the candles lit for at least an hour, a Wave of Light will rise and propagate around the world for the whole day.

Vonetta Ziegler with the River Region Community action team says this is one way to help those families heal.

“We are giving the families the opportunity to share their stories and to also know they are not alone in loosing their babies. And allowing their memories to live on and give them a sense of not being in it alone.”

Find out more about The River Region Action Team and Gift of Life.