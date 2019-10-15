Governor Ivey Offering $5,000 Reward in 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapping Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the kidnapping case involving 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village Housing Projects Saturday.

Birmingham Police have two people of interest in custody and questioning them in the disappearance of 3-year-old McKinney.

If you have information on the disappearance of McKinney, please contact the authorities immediately.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Jefferson County Reward Proclamation