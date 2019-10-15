Much Needed Rain Continues Into Wednesday

by Shane Butler

Much needed rain reaches our area and periods of rain will continue through early Wednesday. We’ve seen 1 to 3 inches across the area and there could be an additional 1 or 2 before its done. A frontal boundary will sweep through here pushing the rain to our east by early Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine returns and temps manage mid to upper 70s by late afternoon. A surge of much cooler air will spill into the state Wednesday night. Morning lows Thursday will range from the mid to upper 40s. Weather conditions look nice and sunny through Friday. Moisture makes a return over the weekend and we could see another good rain event Saturday into Monday of next week. Finally, and active weather pattern that’s leading to some beneficial rains for our area.