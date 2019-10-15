Rain Continues Through Early Wednesday; Dry And Chilly Wednesday Night

by Ben Lang

As promised, widespread rain covers most of central and south Alabama through the middle of the day. The widespread rain continues for much of the afternoon, this evening, and overnight tonight. However, the rain probably won’t be as widespread/continuous after midnight. Temperatures don’t budge much this afternoon or overnight, with highs today in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The rain certainly impacts outdoor plans this evening. Expect temperatures near 70° between 7 and 11 PM.

Expect at least scattered showers around Wednesday morning, with an otherwise overcast sky. The clouds and rain begin clearing around midday, as another cold front sweeps through central and south Alabama. Temperatures only reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon, with a little sunshine possible by the afternoon. Wednesday night could be the coldest of the Fall season so far. Expect lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. We could see abundant sunshine Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the upper 40s/low 50s, then Friday afternoon highs recover into the mid 70s.

Another round of rain arrives this weekend. Expect at least scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Winds return to a southerly direction, warming highs into the low 80s each day. Saturday and Sunday night stay mild with lows in the mid 60s.

The best chance for rain appears to be early next week with the arrival of another storm system. Expect showers and storms Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Some rain could linger into Tuesday prior to the front, but models point towards another shot of cool air behind that front, setting up a chilly Tuesday night and cool Wednesday.