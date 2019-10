Two Injured in Eastdale Apartments Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to a call about a apartment fire on the 5600 block of Eddins Road. Authorities say they found two upstairs apartments with visible flames and heavy smoke.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue were able to get the fire under control.

All occupants were evacuated from the building but a woman and teenage girl were treated for non life-threatening burns and taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.