Woman Charged with Stabbing Man During Argument

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged Latasha Bell, 37, with first-degree assault in reference to a stabbing that occurred on October 12 at about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Japonica Street.

The adult male victim sustained a life-threatening stab wound during a verbal altercation with a subject known to him. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Bell was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody shortly after the offense occurred and was charged.