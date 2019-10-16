Cold Front Moves Through Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: The day starts off with clouds and scattered showers, but the rain will come to an end by early afternoon and the sky will gradually clear behind a cold front swinging through the state. Highs today will be in the mid 70s for most locations. Drier and cooler air will then flow into the state and this will allow Thursday and Friday to be a couple of fantastic fall weather days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. The high Thursday will be in the lower to 70s, followed by mid 70s Friday. Lows will be well down into the 40s, and tonight looks to be the coldest night since last spring for much of Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A possible tropical low in the western Gulf has brought a bit of change in the forecast over the weekend as moisture associated with it streams north. Saturday clouds will begin to increase, it will be very mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with the threat of rain and scattered storms increasing as we head later into the day. Heading into Saturday night rain becomes likely statewide and this looks to continue into at least part of the day Sunday with highs once again in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The air will become more unstable at some point out over the weekend, which could lead to some stronger storms as well.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For those highs school football games Friday, the weather will be ideal. Expect generally clear conditions with temperatures falling from the upper 60s towards the 50s by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks Saturday (11:00a CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly sunny, and there is an outside risk of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the game. Kickoff temperature near 68, rising into the low 70s by the second half.

Alabama will host Tennessee Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be cloudy, and some rain is possible during the game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: With unstable air in place, an approaching dynamic system and cold front, it looks like strong, maybe even severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday, Monday night and perhaps early Tuesday. We are approaching the fall severe weather season so it would not be something too unusual, but still way too early for specific on threats or timing, just something to note early next week. Behind the front, a much cooler, drier air mass returns by mid-week and for the rest of next week.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic season continues until November 30th. Tropical Depression 15 dissipated just off the west coast of Africa. However, in the coming days our eyes will be on the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico and the Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later today and move slowly northward. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the western or central Gulf of Mexico while the system is moving generally northeastward. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. If this system can develop it would get the name Nestor.

