Envision Montgomery 2040 Draft Plan Unveiling Tonight

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Envision Montgomery 2040 steering committee is scheduled to present its draft plan for the city during an open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall.

According to city officials, the plan is the result of 15 months of work and included the input of more than 1,000 Montgomery residents. It’s said to be the city’s first comprehensive plan in more than 50 years.

The public is invited to attend the open house and provide feedback on the plan’s vision, goals and recommendations.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange sees the plan as another important announcement for the city.

“Building bridges to unite our residents, businesses and other stakeholders creates a common ‘playbook’ to ensure we’re making more aligned, strategic and catalytic investments in the community,” Strange said in a statement.

The plan addresses a wide range of topics including housing, transportation, parks, economics and other elements covered by the process. Participants will vote for his or her “Top 10” action recommendations by placing dot stickers on the presentation boards.

Following the open house, the presentation boards will travel around the city’s nine council districts. Organizers will continue to collect feedback. These dates will be announced tonight.

City officials say while Montgomery has developed a number of neighborhood and special interest plans recently, the last comprehensive plan was completed in 1963. Since then, the city has added more than 65,000 residents and grown by 132 square miles.

Registration for the Open house is available online at the www.envisionmontgomery2040.org, through the process Facebook page www.facebook.com/envisionmontgomery2040 or by phone at (334) 625-2218.